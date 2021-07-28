Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals 'nothing Was Working'; Wanted To Quit Acting After Flop Films

Known for his unconventional roles and movies, Ayushmann Khurrana's journey in Bollywood is dubbed as one of the most inspiring stories. Starting off as a video jockey, the actor grabbed the opportunity of debuting on the big screen with Vicky Donor and steadily climbed the ladder of becoming one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood in recent times. However, in his low moments, Khurranna revealed that he had decided to quit acting and pack up to his hometown.

Ayushmann Khurrana wanted to quit acting

In his recent appearance on a talk show hosted by a popular Bollywood actor, the 36-year-old divulged the ups and downs in his Bollywood journey. The actor revealed that after delivering three consecutive flops, he decided to pack up his career and move back to his home town in Chandigarh. Adding further, he revealed that 'nothing was working for him' at that point in time.

However, not giving up on his passion, the actor sternly admitted that he would work on his music band 'Ayushmann Bhava' if not for the films. Khurrana stated that he would continue entertaining people at birthday parties or writing a book but, would not stop being an artist. His passion for art is evidently reflected on his social media platform as the actor constantly shares videos of him experimenting with music and musical instruments. Recently, he admitted being obsessed with playing 'Tank'.

More on Ayushmann Khurrana's journey

The debuted in Bollywood in 2012 in the comedy-drama Vicky Donor and went on to appear in several successful movies. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are some of his biggest hits. His latest movie Gaurav Solanki's Article 15 was a huge critically acclaimed movie and also received positive feedback at the box office.

Along with movies, the talented artist has also lent his voice to songs like Paani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Mitti Di Khushbhoo and Yahin Hoon Main. In 2008, he married filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and shares two kids with her. The actor is currently busy shooting his upcoming entertainer titled Doctor G directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, marking her directorial venture on the big screen.

IMAGE- AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.