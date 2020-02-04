Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Wants To Bring 'change In Society' By Essaying 'taboo' Roles

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the rare actors in Bollywood who essays diverse roles in all of his films. The 35-year-old actor is known to portray off-beat roles, which reflects on the society. Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed in an interview that he selects taboo topics so that he can bring a possible change in the society.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about thought-provoking roles

Ayushmann Khurrana has essayed the role of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor. From there, he began his journey of selecting, never-been-done-before scripts. According to many media reports, mainstream actors might hesitate to essay such roles, but Ayushmann never shies away.

He has been a part of masala film like Dream Girl, in which he took on the avatar of a woman. He projected the apt role of a man with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Now, he will be seen essaying the role of a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. According to trade reports, most of these films were low budget, but still performed well at the Box Office.

When asked about his choices of roles as lead, Ayushmann answered that he wants to use the 'powerful weapon' that is a 'camera' and wants to convey positive changes and developments on the society. He wants more and more people to be exposed to taboo topics, so that it is easy to be accepted as normal.

He believes that his main target audience is families across the country. He wants to start a topic of discussion amidst many and bring about a change. He revealed in the interview that along with taboo-breaking topics, he wants his films to be entertaining and thought-provoking. This way, he can send a message to his audience.

In the interview, Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed that he wants these films to bring silent changes, slowly and steadily. He also said that he will continue to make films, that are otherwise brushed under the carpet. He wants more and more people to focus on what is actually important.

