Ayushmann Khurrana Sends Love On Aparshakti's Birthday, Tahira Kashyap Joins In

Actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana celebrated his 35th birthday today, November 18, and has been receiving a lot of love from his fans since midnight. On his special day, the actor also received warm wishes from his brother Ayushmann Khurrana, sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja.

Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana share a close bond and often spend time with each other. As his brother turned a year older, the Doctor G star went down memory lane and shared his childhood photo. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the world’s best brother! @aparshakti_khurana." "Bahut hee zyada cute picture ki throwback!" the actor added. Tahira Kashyap reacted to the photo and called the Helmet star Arzoie, his daughter.

Tahira Kashyap seemingly attended her brother-in-law's midnight birthday celebration. Taking to her IG stories, the author shared a video of Khurana cutting a cake and wrote, "Happy happy bday sabka favourite." "Lots of love and happiness always," she added.

Aakriti Ahuja pens a heartwarming birthday wish for her husband

On Khurana's 35th birthday, Aakriti Ahuja shared a cute photo of him with their daughter, Arzoie. Sharing the photo, Ahuja penned how she is lucky to have the Stree actor as her partner. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world. I can’t believe the luck of my hand getting you as a partner."

Ahuja continued, "The deepest, warmest & strongest person that I know. So much I’ve seen you do in the last so many years. So much to be proud of and of so much to look forward to, I’ll be here to remind you of that for the rest of your life. I have witnessed a 100 different versions of you, but this one is truly my favorite. I hope you feel like the hero you are to us - today and everyday. I know you think this public display of attention is goofy, but there isnt a rooftop I won’t shout it from, I love you!! This year was hard, but we love harder."

Image: Twitter/@aparshaktikhurana