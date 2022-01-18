Ayushmann Khurrana Set To Shoot Aanand L Rai's 'An Action Hero'; Here's All About The Film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is fresh off the success of his latest entertainer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film revolved around Khurrana's character falling in love with Vaani's character only to later find out that she is a transwoman. The film was commended for its sensitive take on the topic while the actor received applause for his stellar performance as Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh.

Known for his brilliant choices of films and roles, Khurrana is all set to present another entertainer to his fans in the upcoming Anirudh Iyer directorial venture titled An Action Hero. The movie is bankrolled by celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is all set to go on floors in London soon.

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'An Action Hero'

The upcoming film An Action Hero is all set to traverse through the scenic locations of the UK and India marking the first time for Khurrana to shoot a movie in London. Moreover, the forthcoming film will be the 37-year-old actor's first film in the action genre. The movie is reportedly set to offer slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humour which will also depict an artist's journey, behind and in front of the lens.

Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, opened up about the film and how Khurrana was the perfect fit for the role. He said, ''An Action Hero has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rai's stable.''

The T-Series & a Colour Yellow Production's next will go on floors in January this year. Talking about the film, Aanand L Rai, who recently enjoyed the success of his unconventional tale of love in the romantic drama Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, stated, ''We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story!''

The film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer, who was an assistant director in Aanand L Rai's successful entertainer Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

(Image: PR)