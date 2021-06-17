Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A 'Badhaai Ho' BTS With A Twist; Take A Look

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a fan-made edit that had two BTS pictures from the shoot of his 2018 film Badhaai Ho. In the first picture, it seemed that the actor was seen holding a puppy in his arms. However, it turns out, it wasn't really a puppy. Read on to know what was Ayushmann Khurrana holding in his arms while clicking pictures in between shots.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared BTS pictures from the shoot of Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to share two BTS pictures from the shoot of his 2018 film Badhaai Ho. At first glance, one might think that the actor is holding a grey adorable fluffy puppy. However, when the scene was shot, it was revealed that it was actually a mic with a windjammer over it. Windjammers are often used during film shoots to provide an extra layer of protection from wind noise and plosive sounds. The actor was seen wearing a salmon pink shirt and a black jacket while shooting the scene.

More about Badhaai Ho

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role portraying Nakul Kaushik alongside Sanya Malhotra as Renee Sharma. The plot focused on the unplanned and unexpected pregnancy of Nakul's mother Priyamvada Kaushik played by Neena Gupta. The film also featured Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sheeba Chaddha. The film was inspired by the 1994 Malayalam film Pavithram.

A sneak peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Recently, Ayushmann gave a sneak peek of his essentials during the monsoon and the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, he placed his clothes, his mask, sneakers, his script, sanitiser, a journal, a book to read and his guitar. He mentioned that this was his survivors kit. The actor also showcased the view from his balcony while it was cloudy outside.

He also shared a picture of himself watching his film Vicky Donor while wearing the film's merchandise t-shirt. He wrote, "If I look back now, it seems like yesterday. The year 2012 and now it’s 2021. Coincidentally they’re the same jumbled digits." He wrote that this shot reminded him of the time when he composed the song, Pani Da Rang while shooting the film. He thanked the entire team as this was his debut movie and garnered him immense success and fame. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photos and video here.

