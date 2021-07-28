Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Glimpse Of His 'homework Before Bed' For 'Doctor G'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the 2020 film, Gulaabo Sitaabo, has several projects in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G in Bhopal. He was recently joined by his co-star Rakul Preet. As Ayushmann is known for bringing every character he plays to life, he does not compromise in working a little harder for the projects. He recently shared how he prepares himself before every shoot via Instagram.

Ayushmann gives a glimpse of his homework before bed

Ayushmann Khurrana has often proved his loyalty towards his work with his several hit films. The National Award-winning actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Doctor G, in which he will first time play the role of a doctor. The actor is currently shooting for the film in Bhopal and is keeping his fans updated via social media. On Tuesday night, July 27, 2021, the Dream Girl actor took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his homework. The actor shared a photo of the script of Doctor G for July 28. In the story, he wrote, "Homework Karke Sounga", which translates to, "I will sleep after completing my homework".

Ayushmann Khurrana's take on Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle on his first day on the sets of Doctor G to express his excitement about working with the director of the film, Anubhuti. The actor also mentioned how Doctor G's script was the best script he has ever read. He wrote, "Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read. Too excited to collaborate with @anubhuti_k @jungleepictures @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @sumit.saxena.35912 @saurabhbharat @vishal.wagh21 🤍". It is the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana will share the screen with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah.

Ayushmann also shared his first look from the film via Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook". In the photo, Ayushmann was seen wearing a lab coat as he was dressed as a medical student. He also wore a pair of glasses and held a book of Gynaecology in his hands.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.