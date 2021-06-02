Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Glimpse Of His 'survivor's Kit', Netizens React

Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood over the last few years. He is also known to be active on social media and consistently keeps his fans posted about what he’s been up to. However, the actor has recently posted a short video on Instagram after quite some time which gives a peek into the “kit” he has used to keep himself safe during this pandemic. His post soon received a wave of excited reactions from netizens, including some of his popular colleagues from the film industry as well as fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a peek into his “Survivor’s kit”

Ayushmann Khurrana has remained one of the vocal Bollywood celebrities who have been sharing messages of awareness on social media ever since the COVID-19 pandemic had begun. He has shared a glimpse of various tools he has used in his latest Instagram video to stay safe from the virus. He called the tools his “survival kit” and said that they were his “essentials”. His “kit” included various items including a face mask, sanitiser, one pair of sneakers, joggers, his favourite t-shirt, a book he is currently reading - The Buddha in Daily Life.

Some of the other notable items that can be spotted in the video are his notepad where he scribbles his thoughts, a coffee mug, a script, a marker that he uses while reading his script and a pouch as well. The actor has thus kept himself not only safe but also entertained while practising social distancing amid the second wave. His video promptly received reactions from casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Anshul Chauhan among others, who posted their reactions for the video. Some fans even expressed their excitement on seeing his post after a while.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in quite a few hit films during the course of his acting career. Some of the memorable ones include Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and many more. He currently has a couple of upcoming films under his belt - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek, both of which are expected to release later this year.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.