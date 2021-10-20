Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A 'Marilyn' Moment With Wife Tahira From Maldives; See Pic

Bollywood stars have been painting social media blue with amazing pictures from their exotic vacay in the Maldives. The recent couple to join the bandwagon of stars includes actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira and two children. The Bala actor took to Instagram and shared a delightful picture while posing with his wife against a breathtaking backdrop.

The couple, who have been together for 20 years, were spotted spending quality time together along with their kids on their recent getaway. In the picture, while the Andhadhun actor is seen in an all-black outfit, Tahira looked beautiful in a printed bikini and mini skirt, which swayed in the wind. The actor compared her dress with the late prominent actor Marilyn Monroe’s. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Marilyn and me @tahirakashyap (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana strikes a cool pose with Tahira Kashyap from Maldives getaway

Earlier, Tahira Kashyap had shared a picture of herself in a yellow bikini set from the Maldives, on Instagram. Talking about accepting her body, she wrote, “I am raw, I am me I come in all shapes and sizes I have complete acceptance of my body, mind, and soul Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a host of films lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen with Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Ayushmann plays a cross-functional athlete in the romantic drama. The actor also has a comedy-drama, titled Doctor G, in the pipeline. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Ayushmann will be also seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. He recently announced that he has signed Aanand L Rai's Action Hero as well.

Image: Facebook/TahiraKashyap