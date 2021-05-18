Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Snap Of His Father's Latest Book To Wish Him On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his father P Khurrana's birthday on May 18. Sharing a picture of his father on his Instagram story, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa! Charan Sparsh." The actor also shared another picture of Ayushmann Khurrana's father's latest book and wished him a happy birthday again.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares cover of his dad's latest book to wish on birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, P Khurrana is an astrologer and has written over 30 books related to his area of expertise. The actor clicked a selfie of himself holding his father's book titled Venus Mars Love and Marriage in his hand and shared that the book is his latest one. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for his father below:

Glimpse into Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

The Bala actor along with his wife Tahira Kashyap recently contributed to Maharastra CM's Relief Fund to express their "solidarity" amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor announced the same on his social media and shared a post with his followers in which he also thanked the people who have been working and helping out during such critical times.

Prior to that, the actor penned a loving note on his daughter's birthday on Instagram which highlighted all of her best qualities. Sharing a throwback picture from their 2020 family vacay in the Bahamas which was also their last international trip, the Dream Girl actor called his daughter Varushka the most diligent one in the family.

The actor celebrated 9 years of his debut film Vicky Donor on April 20 and shared a picture of him wearing a t-shirt with the movie's name printed on him and looking back at the screen in which his song Paani Da is playing. The actor recounted his experience while working for the film and expressed his gratitude to the entire cast and crew for Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movies and projects

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the 2020 Amazon Prime Video's movie Gulaabo Sitabo. In the early month of 2021, the actor was in Assam shooting for his upcoming movie Anek which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The actor has multiple movies releasing this year including Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which he will be sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor for the first time.

