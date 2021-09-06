Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 'Doctor G' Themed Mural Lauding COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Doctor G in Allahabad, treated fans with an amazing surprise. The actor, who was shooting for the film in Allahabad in the interiors took to his Instagram stories and shared a Doctor G-themed mural painted on the walls of the city.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares Doctor G themed mural in Prayagraj

The actor, who had earlier shared pictures from the wrap-up, was delighted to witness his poster painted on the walls as a tribute to the frontline warriors. The actor who will be seen playing the role of a doctor was amazed to see his character painted along with other frontline warriors on the wall. While sharing the mural on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “ So this has happened in Allahabad. #DoctorG in Prayagraj.”

While the actor wrapped up the shooting schedule, he bid goodbye to the city of Allahabad from his flight window. In the background, the actor added the song Remember Me by UMI. He then said hello to Mumbai and shared how he would miss shooting for the film. He wrote, "Will miss shooting for Doctor G." The movie has Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh essaying the lead roles.

The film also cast Shefali Shah in a pivotal role named Dr Nandini. Like many of Ayushmann's previous outings, Doctor G will also revolve around a social message. It is being directed by Anubhuti Kaushik, while Junglee Pictures is bankrolling it. The film's shoot commenced on July 14 in Bhopal. Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly play the role of a medical student in this upcoming campus drama. He first shared his look for the film on July 19. "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! (sic)” he wrote then. The film is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurrana has a list of films lined in his kitty. He will next be seen in films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha, respectively.

