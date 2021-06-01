Ayushmann Khurrana Shares THIS Actor's Tuesday Throwback Post: 'Just Appreciation Story'

Ayushmann Khurrana often keeps his followers entertained by staying active on social media. He also expresses his love for films and Bollywood through his stories. While Ayushmann has not posted on Instagram in a while now, he usually posts stories on the social media platform. The Vicky Donor actor recently shared an appreciation post for actor Manisha Koirala.

Ayushmann Khurrana's appreciation story for Manisha Koirala

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram stories to share an appreciation story for actor Manisha Koirala. He reshared the post that had Manisha Koirala shared on her Instagram handle. In the story, Ayushmann wrote, "Just a Manisha Koirala appreciation story.". The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actor played the theme of the song Bombay by A R Rehman in the story.

Manisha Koirala's photo from her first photoshoot

Manisha Koirala recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture on #throwbacktuesday. She shared a black and white picture from her first photoshoot. In the caption, Manisha wrote, "Throwback ... my first photo shoot #throwbacktuesday❤️". Manisha had short hair in the photoshoot. She posted the photo from Kathmandu, Nepal, which also marks Manisha Koirala's birthplace. The actor marked her acting debut with a Nepali film in 1989.

Several celebrities came forward to comment on Manisha's post. From Dia Mirza to Lisa Rani Ray, celebs showered heart emoticons on Manisha's post. Gabriella Wright commented, "Beauty ❤️" on Manisha's post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's night jam

One of Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram stories also has his night jam. The Andhadhun actor bid his followers night with a story, which had the poster of the song Pockets Of Light by Lubomyr Melnyk. He also wrote "Night" in his story with a crying emoticon.

On Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Ayushmann Khurrana last featured in the movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Gulabo Sitabo in 2020. He is expected to feature in the upcoming films Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui and Anek. He will star opposite Vaani Kapoor in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui. Anubhav Sinha is the director of the film Anek. Details about the remaining cast are not revealed yet.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.