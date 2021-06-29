Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Thoughts On His 'last' Bicycle Ride In Chandigarh

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying his time in his hometown Chandigarh. The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories on Monday, June 28, to share video clips of him driving a bicycle on the streets of his city. Amidst enjoying the beauty of nature while being on the roads, he revealed it was his last ride until he returns for Diwali and shared his thoughts on the final day in the city.

Ayushmann Khurrana takes the last bicycle ride in home-city

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram video played What A Life track by Scarlett Please in the background. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savvdhan actor was seen in black athleisure wear and sported a neon-colored helmet and transparent eye protection glasses. As he drove the bike, the blue skies and majestic trees were seen in the background. His first story read that today was his last day of cycling in his city. In the following story, he was driving the bike to his house and his story read, "Will see these roads and flora again. May be around Diwali." The Badhaai Ho actor then reaches his house and he starts to walk with the bike to park it. He wrote in the story, "Till then my bicycle will be parked here for four months. Sigh." He ended the video by removing his bike helmet and mask. Check out the video of the Instagram stories-

A look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

On Monday, June 28, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated two years since his crime drama movie Article 15 released. To mark the anniversary, Ayushmann shared the video which showcased his role of Ayan Ranjan. The video also showed glimpses and dialogues by main cast members Sayani Gupta who appeared as Guara, sister of one of the victims, Manoj Pahwa who was the Circle Inspector Brahhmadutt Singh, Isha Talwar who played Aditi Ranjan, Kumud Mishra as Sub Inspector Kisan Jatav, and other cast members. Ayushman Khurrana wrote in the caption, "2 Years Of Article 15 - Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir for this masterpiece 🧡".

About Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which released on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of his romantic drama film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which he will star opposite Vaani Kapoor and the film is slated to release on July 9, 2021. He has also wrapped up shooting for his action thriller film Anek which will release in September this year.

IMAGE: AYUSHHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

