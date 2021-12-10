Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Throwback Pic; Thanks 'Maa And Papa' For Being His Guiding Light

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram today (December 10) to thank his parents for "all the values and all the life lessons" that they have patiently taught him.

The Andhadun actor whose recent film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is receiving good reviews from the audience and a positive response from critics, posted a throwback picture of himself with his parents and thanked them for always being his 'guiding light'.

'Thank you Maa and Papa': Ayushmann Khurrana writes

The picture in Ayushmann's Instagram post shows the Article 15 star in a childhood avatar in a candid picture.

Wearing a black Shervani, a younger Ayushmann Khurrana is seen beside his father and mother. The colour of Khurrana's sherwani matches that of his father's suit. His father, P Khurrana, wearing a white shirt with a red kipper tie under his black coat holds his son, Ayushmann, in the picture. Ayushmann's mother Poonam Khurrana can be seen beside them.

"Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me, they have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I am blessed to have you as my parents," Ayushmann captioned the post adding folded hands and heart emojis at the end.

Several celebrities reacted to the post and dropped in heart emojis. Among them were Mukti Mohan, Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap responded with an "Aww" and a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

Ayushmann's upcoming projects

Ayushmann, who is presently enjoying accolades for his performance alongside War actor Vani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, released this year, is preparing for the release of at least three more movies in the near future. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been penned by Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe and Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series

and Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures.

Before Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor had appeared in the 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which follows the story of a gay man and his partner having trouble getting accepted by their parents.

Ayushmann Khurrana presently has Anek, Doctor G, and Action Hero in the pipeline.

(Image: @Ayushmannk/Instagram)