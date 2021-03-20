Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Trivia About Prolific Filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Unrealised Film

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a bunch of glimpses about his upcoming movie Anek and more such interesting details that entertained the fans. One of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram stories consisted of an interesting trivia post about one of the legendary moviemakers of the Indian film industry, Satyajit Ray. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram and read Satyajit Ray trivia.

Ayushmann shares Satyajit Ray trivia

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this post which consisted of a thrilling piece of Satyajit Ray trivia. In the post, fans can see Satyajit Ray and Stephen Spielberg, along with a few sketches of aliens. In the caption, it was stated how in the late 1960s, filmmaker Satyajit Ray wrote a South Asian science fiction movie script titled The Alien, which was the first of its kind. It was also stated how it was about an extra-terrestrial creature that lands on Earth in the rural village of Mangalpur in West Bengal where it befriends a young boy and changes the lives of the villagers.

It was then mentioned how author Arthur C. Clark read the script and loved it and also encouraged him to take the script to Bollywood. It was added how Marlon Brando was interested in playing a role in it and mentioned how the photos in the post were Ray's sketches and notes for the movie he envisioned. It was mentioned how Satyajit Ray submitted the script to different Hollywood studios but got rejected and then he spent many years trying to get the movie made but it ended up getting shelved. And when in 1982 Stephen Spielberg released E.T. which had striking similarities to 'The Alien', it left Ray frustrated and heartbroken but Spielberg denied the accusation of plagiarism. Even Satyajit Ray stated that E.T. would have not been possible without his script of The Alien being available throughout America in mimeographed copies. It was then mentioned how many of people encouraged Ray to take legal action but he did not and chose instead to move forward and focus on his future projects. In the end, it was added how it was from Travails with the Alien: The Film that was Never Made and Other Adventures with Science Fiction by Satyajit Ray.

