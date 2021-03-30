Ayushmann Khurrana Spots Sparrows, Shares How To Differentiate Between Male & Female Ones

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram recently featured a series of videos. In these videos, Ayushmann shared his knowledge about sparrows with his followers. Take a look at what Ayushmann had to say about the birds:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram posts on sparrows

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor shared a series of videos on his Insta story. In the first video, the actor shared that he had finally seen sparrows in his backyard. Continuing, he shared a second video and asked his fans and followers whether they knew the difference between male and female sparrows. In the third video, Ayushmann wrote that male sparrows have kohl-rimmed eyes and also informed that both the sparrows in his stories were male.

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates post to Irrfan Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram recently featured a post dedicated to late actor Irrfan Khan and celebrated his wins at the 66th Filmfare award. The actor penned down a lengthy note and also shared how he felt after meeting the late actor's son Babil Khan. Late actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor award and Lifetime Achievement award which were collected by his son.

In his post, Ayushmann wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award!" He further wrote that it was his honour to present the award to Babil Khan and also wrote. "Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future."

The actor further wrote, "We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal."

Ayushmann Khurrana's photos of his upcoming movie 'Anek'

The actor will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. This will be the second time the actor will be collaborating with the director. The duo worked together earlier in the movie Article 15. Ayushmann shared photos on his Instagram and showed the look of his character, Joshua, from the movie. While sharing the photos, he wrote that he was excited to work with director Anubhav Shukla again. The actor also took to Instagram and announced the release date of the movie. Take a look at the post here.

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.