Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Doctor G' Slated To Run Theatrically During Summers Next Year

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen playing the role of a doctor in the upcoming film Doctor G, has finally announced the release date. The film is slated to hit the screen during summer next year. It will release on June 17, 2022, in theatres. The actor announced the exciting news with his glimpse from the film.

In the still, Ayushmann can be seen dressed as a doctor on the campus. Apart from the two stars, versatile actor Shefali Shah will be seen playing the role of Dr. Nandini in the forthcoming film. “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG”, wrote Ayushmann on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G to release during summers next year

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier made Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018) with the actor. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. She has directed dark comedy Afsos for Amazon Prime and short film, Moi Marjaani. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. Sumit has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Lust Stories.

The actor had earlier shared a press statement where he had narrated his decision to opt for the film. He had said, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

Anubhuti Kashyap, who is making her feature directorial debut with the movie adds, “With the shoot of the movie wrapped up, we are now gearing up to get the movie ready for theatres. I am really happy to have got the opportunity to work with Ayushmann, Rakul, Shefali, Junglee, and the entire team of ‘Doctor G’ who stood by me, and that reflects on screen. It has been an enriching experience. I am really excited to bring the movie to audiences.” Apart from Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Abhishek Kapoor where he would be seen portraying the character of a cross-functional athlete, Anek with Anubhav Sinha, in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ayushmannk