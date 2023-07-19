Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Dream Girl 2 Being Reshot? Director Clarifies

Ayushmann Khurrana is busy filming his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. However, amid this, a few reports suggested that the film went in for a 12 days for re-shoot as the makers felt that there was scope for improvement. However, on Wednesday, the director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, rubbished the reports.

3 things you need to know

The film stars Ananya Panday in the lead.

It is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be reprising his role as Karamveer Singh.

What is the truth behind the 12 day shoot?

Rumours were rife that the makers reshooted some scenes from earlier this month to July 15 in Mumbai. Now, addressing the reports, the director said that it was not a reshoot but the remaining shots and an additional song that still needed to be filmed.

(Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja | Image: pooja___dreamgirl/Instagram)

“It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot,” he said.

When will Dream Girl 2 release?

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The film stars Ananya Panday as Sunaina Tripathi opposite Ayushmann. The sequel is the follow to the 2019 comedy-drama, starring Khurrana as Karam, a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets the attention of others. Also, the film addressed the subjects of depression and loneliness. However, the makers have yet to unveil the plot of the sequel.

The upcoming film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. It will hit theatres on August 25.