Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Contribute To CM's Relief Fund, Urge Fans To 'come To Together'

Dream Girl actor Ayushman and his author wife Tahira Kashyap contributed to Maharastra CM's Relief Fund to express their "solidarity" amid the ongoing "humanitarian crisis". While announcing the same on Tuesday, Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared a note post with his Insta fam. Further, the couple, in their statement, thanked everyone who had been working and helping out amid the hour of need.

"This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit", read an excerpt from the Vicky Donor actor's post. The note post ended with the duo's name and a white-heart emoticon was dropped ahead of it. To caption his post, the actor dropped praying-hands emoji.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira contribute to Maha CM's Relief Fund

Within a couple of minutes, the post managed to garner more than 100K double-taps, and is still counting. Celebrities like Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Mukesh Chhabra, Nimrat Kaur and Huma Qureshi dropped emojis in the comment centre to laud Tahira and Ayushmann's effort.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has come forward to extend a helping hand amid the Covid-19 crisis. In March 2020 also, the actor had pledged his support to Narendra Modi's Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) initiative. Even then, the actor had appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. Later, in April 2020, he had come out in support of women ragpickers in New Delhi during the crisis.

I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress. https://t.co/bIUDl5HlFA — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2020

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in Prime Video's Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. He has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The upcoming film will mark his first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor.

