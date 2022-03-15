Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Celebrate 21 Years Of Dating And 'creating Memories'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The couple’s love story dates back to their school time and has completed 21 years today. On their 'dating' anniversary, the couple celebrated with their childhood friends in Ranthambore, while exploring the wildlife. They shared adorable Instagram posts and shared glimpses of their special day.

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to share a loved-up picture with her husband. In the photo, writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wore a tie-dyed dress and a cap, while Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a grey vest. Another photo was of a cake, that they had cut to celebrate their day. In the caption, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “21 years of creating memories. And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever."

Many Bollywood celebs wished the couple on their special day. Dia Mirza and Twinkle Khanna dropped red heart emojis, while Manav Vij wrote, "Balle and wish u all the happiness— maalik chardi kalan vich rakhe jodi nu — salamat raho - abaad raho." Aparshakrti Khurana, Tisca Chopre and more also reacted to the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpses of their anniversary celebration

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a short vlog featuring how he and Tahira Kashyap spent their dating anniversary. The vlog had clips of the animals they got to see during their jungle safari. It also saw some visuals of Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap sharing some romantic moments. Sharing the video, Ayushmann Khurrana first mentioned it was their dating anniversary and further wished his friend on her birthday. He wrote, “t’s our dating anniversary @tahirakashyap ❤️

And also it was @sukriti_vk’s birthday yesterday. And we had the best time with our friends from childhood with whom we became the goofiest beasts in Ranthambore. The animals were happy to spot us."

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Action Hero and will also star in Anek, and Doctor G. Tahira Kashyap will also make her acting debut with Sharma Ji Ki Betiyaan.

