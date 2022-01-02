Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Wish Son Virajveer On Birthday, Share Adorable Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap shared adorable glimpses of their son Virajveer Khurrana on his birthday on January 2. From playing football, noodling the guitar to crooning Billie Eilish's Lovely, the little one could be seen at his candid best. While the actor called him his 'goofball', Tahira wrote, "My nikka musician". The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor and Kashyap are also parents to daughter Varushka Khurrana.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 2, Ayushmann shared myriad stills of his son, which started with him playing soccer and ended with a video of him playing an electric guitar. For the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my football lover, goofball, nature lover, Lennon lover, guitar strummer." Meanwhile, Tahira also shared a trail of Virajveer's pictures and videos and wrote, "My nikka musician. so much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love." Take a look.

Tahira's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her children as well as Ayushmann. Heaping praises on after watching his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "What an amazing film! Thoroughly enjoyed it in the theatre so much to learn from in the film and laugh about too! So much that entertains and yet informs you. So much to make you feel dizzy in love and yet question. So much to take home! @gattukapoor film creates so much value. I am in love with Manu (quite literally) @ayushmannk and maanvi @_vaanikapoor_ their world is gorgeous! Congratulations @pragyakapoor_ @tseries.official Bhushan Kumar and the entire team of #chandigarhkareaashiqui.".

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolved around the life of a bodybuilder named Manu. He falls in love with Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor), a Zumba instructor. Everything goes well until a past revelation causes a significant hindrance in their relationship. The film has received raving responses from audiences and critics alike.

The actor is now gearing up for the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G. It is scheduled to be released on June 17, 2022. He will also be seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek, which is gearing up for a March 2022 release.

