Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About His Love For Cycling, Calls It A 'meditative Experience'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his love for cycling and spoke at length about why he finds it important, especially amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor talked about the importance of building immunity and how effective cycling can be. Read on to know more details about what Ayushmann said:

Cycling is a serious part of Aysuhmann's cardio

Ayushmann spoke about cycling in detail. He started out by saying that he has been a cycling enthusiast all his life and that this passion is also fueled with the desire to stay fit. The actor said he has decided to keep his health on the right track amidst the pandemic and has taken up cycling as a serious part of his cardio training.

He then talked about how he wanted his countrymen to stay healthy and fit amidst the pandemic and do all that they can to boost their immunity. On the same topic, the actor talked about why it was important to remain fit as well. He explained that given the current circumstances, it is extremely important to remain healthy. He then said that everyone must find their own fitness routine to keep themselves fit. To this, he added his own example -- that as he is in Chandigarh, he has deiced to take up cycling again because it suits him.

He further talked about how cycling added ''balance'' in his life. Ayushmann said that he had been a cycling enthusiast all his life but his work kept him from cycling as he could barely find the time. Furthermore, the actor mentioned that he is now enjoying cycling as it gave him time alone with himself. He mentioned that he could think about many topics that affected his life and make future plans as well when he was cycling around. He said he found cycling a really ''meditative experience'' and said that he was able to focus on one thing and make decisions on it as well when he was cycling.

Finally, the actor also said that he couldn't wait to get back to work. He said that he missed being on sets and shooting. He said that as soon as the filming can start, he would like to be on sets. Ayushmann is currently residing in Chandigarh with his family and friends and is keeping safe and healthy amidst the pandemic.

