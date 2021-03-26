Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To 'do Best Cinema', Says 'hopefully Will Create An Impact'

Versatile Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has become the youth icon with his credibility as the poster boy of a content cinema, recently shared his thoughts on delivering the best content through his story driven films. The actor in a press statemnet shared his stint in Bollywood industry and how he is working hard to to bring out the best through his choice of films.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his image in entertainment industry

Ayushmann who has broken glass ceilings with some of his famous films like Bala, Dum Lagake Haisha, Andhadhun, said, " I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that’s what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse."

Crediting his sheer dedication and hard work as the only key behind his successful spree in the entertainment industry, the actor shared that he was extremely delighted to know that people find him more relatable. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he wrote, "It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It’s a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work." READ | Ayushmann Khurrana 'finds' wife Tahira Kashyap while strolling through Delhi airport

Recently, a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands stated the Bala actor as the Most Relatable Star in the country. The actor who was happy to see his roles creating an impact on society said that that he will continue to be disruptive and try and give fresh cinema. "I truly believed that audiences wanted to see new, disruptive cinema and I’m glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today. I’m happy that I could provide people with wholesome entertainment that could also spark a necessary conversation about change in society."

(Image credit: Instagram)