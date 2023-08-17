Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To See Ananya Panday With Aditya Roy Kapur On Screen

Ananya Panday has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The two walked the Lakme Fashion Week together earlier this year and were also spotted in Europe on a romantic vacation. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. In a recent interview, when asked about hypothetical on screen pairings, Ayushmann said he wants to see Ananya with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Dream Girl 2 will be released in theatres on August 25.

The film is a follow up to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday suggest on-screen pairings

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, both Ayushmann and Ananya were asked who they would want to pair each other with in Bollywood. The Liger star claimed she hasn't seen Ayushmann with Shraddha Kapoor but would like to see them together on screen. Additionally, she said that she cherished his chemistry with Kriti Sanon in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Ayushmann, meanwhile, hinted subtly that he would want to see Ananaya collaborating with Aditya Roy Kapur on screen. He mentioned that they had a vibe and would look excellent on screen.

(Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananaya Panday are reported to be dating since last year | Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship timeline

Speculations around Ananya and Aditya’s relationship started last year when the actress confessed on a chat show that she finds Aditya ‘hot.’ The two were later spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party and also walked the Lakme Fashion Week together. Since then, several photos of the rumoured couple making public appearances has surfaced online which went viral on social media.

Ananya and Aditya also enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. They attended concerts, went on dates and rode scooters in Lisbon. The photos shared by the actress’ mother Bhavana Pandey suggest that the family also joined the couple on their getaway.