Ayushmann Khurrana Watches Night Sky Through Telescope, Fans Remember SSR In Comments

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently vacationing with his family in the Maldives recently took to Instagram and penned his experience of watching "Jupiter's four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings" through the telescope. The actor thanked a 20-year-old student Marvin who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology. The actor considered the moment as the ‘unforgettable chapter’ to his island getaway.

The actor shared a picture where he can be seen looking at the starry night with the help of a telescope on a terrace. He also shared a big picture of the moon and revealed that kit is the ‘waxing gibbous phase’ of the moon. Whi;e captioning the post, he wrote, “It is the waxing gibbous phase of the moon. And it’s stunning. Have you seen the moon lately? It is blindingly bright through the telescope. We also saw Jupiter's four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings. In other news the Orion constellation is rising, will reach the zenith in winters. A very inquisitive twenty-year-old Marvin who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology showed us the night sky in the Maldives.”

Ayushmann Khurrana pens experience of watching Jupiter's moon through a telescope

Soon after Ayushmann posted the picture, fans remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was also fond of astronomy. They instantly compared the picture with Sushant and shared their take on the same. One of the users wrote, “This reminds me of Shushant Sir,” while another commented, “Aap SSR ka yad dila rahe ho.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “This reminds me of Sushant.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ I miss SSR.”

Earlier, the Bala actor had taken to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with his wife Tahira Kashyap from the getaway. He compared his wife’s pose with a late Hollywood star and wrote, “Marilyn and me @tahirakashyap (sic).” Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has a host of films lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen with Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Ayushmann plays a cross-functional athlete in romantic drama. The actor also has a comedy-drama, titled Doctor G, in the pipeline. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Ayushmann will be also seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. He recently announced that he has signed Aanand L Rai's Action Hero as well.

IMAGE: Instagram/AyushmannK/SushantSinghRajput