Ayushmann Khurrana Wears Nothing But Towel In Latest Post; Fans Compare Him To 'Saawariya'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek, dropped a shirtless picture of himself on social media which drew reactions from netizens as well as several celebrities. In his latest Instagram post, Khurrana could be seen recreating Ranbir Kapoor's famous towel pose from the latter's debut film Saawariya, also starring Rani Mukerji and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

On July 11, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he could be seen with a towel wrapped around his waist. The actor posted a picture from his dreamy vacation, in which he is seen posing in a towel wrapped around his waist while he opens the curtain.

The Article 15 fame actor captioned the post, "Where am I? Wrong answers only." The caption invited several reactions from fans and his industry friends such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and more, as they all began to wonder where the actor was while posing for the picture.

Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious comment on Khurrana's post

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame actor commented, "Mere Kamre Mein." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Andheri", adding a fire emoticon to his comment. Fans also took to the comments section and compared Ayushmann with Ranbir Kapoor's famous towel pose in Saawariya. A netizen wrote, "Umm.. some recreation of the Saawariya set?" Another fan commented, "In 2006, Saawariya auditions." An Instagram user wrote, "This Saawariya look goes so perfect for you." Some netizens even tried to guess the place and wrote Prague, Spain, Paris and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the professional front

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Anek, which hit the theatres on May 27, this year. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is currently premiering online on Netflix and is trending in first place on the OTT giant. The movie also stars Andrea Kevichusa as the opposite lead of the action thriller. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Doctor G, which is touted to be a social comedy and also stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady.

Image: Twitter/@kabiraRK, Instagram@ayushmannk