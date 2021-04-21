Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes His Daughter On Her Birthday, Calls Her A 'disciplined Learner'

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on April 21, 2021, to wish his daughter on the occasion of her birthday. The actor posted a sweet message for his daughter which highlighted all of her qualities. The picture which he posted was from the last international trip that the family had taken, his caption stated. The picture showed Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka standing against the background of the beach wearing a blue and white one-piece suit with her hair in a braid. She was seen standing with her hands clasped at the front and her legs apart while she sported a sweet smile on her face.

Varushka Khurrana turns 7

The caption that Ayushmann Khurrana posted started off by wishing his daughter a happy birthday while calling her his ‘little one’. He praised his daughter by calling her a diligent one in the family while also calling her a voracious reader and a disciplined learner. He also asked her how she had become the way she was so early on in her life. He asked her to ‘chill’ and to always be true to who she was in the picture.

Many of the celebrities from the industry took to the comments section to wish Varushka on her birthday and bestow their blessings on her. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram followers also wished his daughter a happy birthday and said they hoped she became like her father. People also commented on the lovely post that Ayushmann Khurrana had written for her and said that she was growing into an admirable young lady. The post received 134k likes and 342 comments in under an hour of him posting it and the number is still rising.

Tahira Kashyap, wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a heartfelt post on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, wishing her daughter a happy birthday. Varushka Khurrana turned seven, and her mother Tahira couldn't hold back her feelings as she wished her a happy birthday. Alongside a picture of her daughter, she wrote, “Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my beingðŸ’œ #mygirlis7.”

