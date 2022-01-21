Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Wife Tahira On B'day; Reveals The First Song He Sang For Her

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are among the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. As wife Tahira turns a year older today, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor gave out major husband goals as he wished his wife Tahira Kashyap a happy birthday in the most adorable way.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt post for his lady love Tahira.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira on her birthday with a special video

In the video, we could see a series of adorable pictures of the couple. The first picture is of Ayushmann planting a kiss on Tahira's cheek. He further reveals the song in the video, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, was the first song he sang for his wife in 2001. Sharing the video, Ayushmann penned a sweet note for his wife and captioned the post as "Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winter of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm, (ending it with a heart emoji)."

Here take a look at Ayushmann's post:

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Tahira. For the unversed, Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming projects

Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. The movie was released in theatres on December 10, 2021. The film received a good response at the box office window. Currently, Ayushmann is busy shooting in London for his next venture An Action Hero with director Anirudh Iyer. Last year in October, Producer Anand L Rai had announced the movie. Apart from it, he will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. Ayushmann also has Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek which is a remake of Tamil language romantic-thriller film Anegan starring Dhanush and Amyra Dastur in lead roles, in the pipeline. The film is slated to release on 31 March 2022.

Image:instagram@tahirakashyap