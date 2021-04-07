Ayushmann Khurrana Writes A Pensive Note On 'being Myself' As He Shares A New Pic; Read

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Anek, recently gave a sneak peek into his recent photoshoot. On April 7, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture, wherein he is seen donning a black sweatshirt, layered with a white printed muffler. As seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post, the actor also penned a wise note on "being myself". He wrote, “There are days when awareness of things around me sharpen. And then I just go back being myself".

In Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post, the actor looks stunning in the winter look outfit. Here, he struck a pose seeing sideways with an intense expression on his face. As mentioned in the caption, Ayushmann seemingly spoke about the types of environment he works in and the kind of character he adopts to play.

A look at the fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Ayushmann Khurrana were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users commented, "I love you being you", while another added, "My heart is and always will be yours". A fan comment read as "Enough hotness to make anyone’s day!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On March 20, Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Anek completed its final shooting schedule. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pics from the set of Anek. Ayushmann wrote in his caption, "1) My last shot in the film. 2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir. 3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay 4) The last time I used my stationery in the film".

Talking about the film wrap, the actor said, "It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special". "It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East", said the actor about his upcoming film.

Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

