Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' And Other Bollywood Film Music By Sachin-Jigar

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya are music composers who have been a part of many famous movies. The duo was a part of Pritam's orchestra, before starting out on their own. They have composed movies for some memorable films, including Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu, which did not make an impact at the box office. However, Sachin-Jigar produced some exceptional music for the film and thus a few other films as well in that year. Hence here is a list of films in that consisted of music by Sachin-Jigar.

Hindi Medium

Sachin-Jigar composed two songs for the film Hindi Medium both of which became quite popular among fans of the film. The film released in 2017 and was one of the best films of that year, according to fans. The film saw the story of parents trying to get their daughter's admission in a reputed English medium school. However, things go on differently for the family and they eventually face problems and question their choices. The Irrfan Khan starrer received tremendous praise and was also loved by the audience. Sachin-Jigar composed two songs for the movie, namely Hoor and Ek Jindari. Both the songs became quite the hit.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

After Hindi Medium, the next film that saw songs composed by Sachin-Jigar was Meri Pyaari Bindu. All the songs for the movie were composed by the duo and were also loved by several fans. One of the most loved songs from the series was Haareya. The soulful music managed to capture the essence of the film and the romantic and dramatical feel it was trying to create. Another popular song that was loved by audiences was Afeemi. The song received tremendous buzz and several artists covered the song in their own voice once the song was released.

A Gentleman

In 2017, Siddharth Malhotra was seen as the lead in A Gentleman. The movie had several prominent stars like Siddharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sunil Shetty, Darshan Kumaar, to name a few. The premise of the film revolved around a guy who lives in Miami. He falls in love and decides to settle down with his girlfriend. However, upon arriving in Mumbai he is mistaken for a spy and thus his life turns upside down. Sachin-Jigar went on to compose all songs for this film including the catchy background score that is heard throughout the run of the film. One of the most popular songs from the film was the catchy and fun song, Disco Disco.

