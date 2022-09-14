On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, not only his wife Tahira Kashyap wished him a happy birthday but even many celebrity artists and his fellow actors penned beautiful birthday wishes for him. While Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Sonali Bendre, Aparshakti Khurana and others posted pictures of him on social media with sweet birthday notes, Ananya Panday shared an unseen goofy video of the actor and wished him on his birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana receives heartfelt birthday wishes from celebrities

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of the actor in which he can be seen sporting a black t-shirt. In the note, she wished him a happy birthday while wishing him love and light always. Take a look-

On the other hand, Neha Dhupia shared an unseen picture of her in which she can be seen taking a selfie with her husband Angad Bedi along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. While wishing the actor a happy birthday, she extended her love to him by stating “pyaar pyaar and more pyaar (love, love and more love)” (sic)

Ananya Panday, who is set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana, took to her Instagram stories and posted a fun-filled video clip of the actor. The video depicted Ayushmann Khurrana dancing to a Bollywood song with co-actor Manjot while Ananya Panday sang the song on the mic in the background. Referring to the actor as the biggest brat, she sent him lots of love and wished him on his birthday.

Apart from the celebrities, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap shared a stunning picture of the duo in which they were seen walking down the road together while gazing into each others’ eyes.

She wrote, “Soulmate. Always by your side Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@ananyapanday/@ayushmannk