Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Gets A Release Date

Ayushmann Khurrana has shot three films since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The actor began working soon after the lockdown with all safety precautions. The actor was shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown alongside Vaani Kapoor. The filmmakers recently announced the movie's release date. Here is the official release date of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Following the opening of Maharashtra theatres, filmmakers are excited about their new releases. The release dates of a plethora of Bollywood films have been announced. Ayushmnann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is another off-beat love story hitting the theatres in December.

Ayushmann Khurrana announces Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor were waiting for the film's release since it wrap up last year. The film was initially scheduled to release on July 9, 2021. However, due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and its second wave, the makers had to postpone the film. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurana recently shared two photos from the film's shoot. In the caption, he wrote, "Body dekh lo, Shakal baad mein dikhaayenge. Theatre khul gaye hain, dilon pe phir se chaa jaayenge ❤️💪🏽. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releasing on 10th December 2021".

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was first announced in October, last year. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo with director Abhishek Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film shows a modern-day love story between a cross-functional athlete and a transgender. Announcing the film, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time ❤️ Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor".

The film's team wrapped up the shoot in December 2020. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui became the first Bollywood film to complete its shoot entirely during the pandemic. Sharing his thoughts, Ayushmann wrote, "Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus. I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!".

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk