Ayushmann Khurrana's Fan From Allahabad Sends Heartfelt Letter: See Actor's Reaction

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G in Allahabad. The actor is accompanied by his co-lead, Rakul Preet, for the film's second schedule. Being in Utter Pradesh, the actor often shares glimpses from the sets of the film via Instagram. He recently received a heartfelt letter from a fan from Allahabad. The Vicky Donor actor shared the letter via social media and thanked the fan for sending it.

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks a fan for a heartfelt note

Taking to Instagram stories, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a letter that he received from a fan. In the letter, the actor's fan wrote, "The person I adore and get inspiration from" while addressing him. She further wrote, "The very first thing I want you to know is you are a wonderful person inside out. The way you bring a smile to my face through your words, no one else in this world can. You are an all-rounder in truest sense. A singer, a write, an actor, an influencer and most importantly a wonderful soul." The fan further revealed that she has been a fan of the actor since his early days in the industry. She also revealed how she was thrilled to hear about Doctor G's Allahabad schedule and finally got a chance to be in the film. She wrote, "When I heard that you are in Allahabad, I started figuring out the ways through which I could meet you. Today, I got an opportunity to work with you, the only way I could find to meet you. You've a very special place in my heart, sir. Thanks for existing and inspiring me. I LOVE YOU, THE WAY YOU LOVE MOON." Ayushmann Khurrana thanked his fan in the story and added a white heart emoji.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be sharing the screen space for the first with Rakul Preet. The film also has Shefali Arora in a pivotal role. Talking about the opportunity to work in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read." The film is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

IMAGE: PTI