Ayushmann Khurrana's Films That Focused On Strong Family Bonds

Over the past few years, Ayushmann Khurrana has worked in a wide range of films that focus on a wide array of contemporary subjects. There have been a few films of the actor which project relatable characters caught amid family drama on screen. Here is a list of Ayushmann Khurrana's films that focused on family bonds.

Ayushmann's films on family bonds

1. Bala

Bala is a drama film that released in the year 2019. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is having a tough time dealing with extensive hair loss. The film showcases the family of the man helping him in whatever way possible while they also provide him with the emotional support that he needs the most.

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik while the original story of the film is written by Pavel Bhattacharjee. It stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

2. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a drama film that released in the year 2020. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a gay couple who decide to go home, only to be caught red-handed by family. As the couple gets caught, what follows is a long process of acceptance in a family that has long lived with the strong belief that homosexuality is not a real thing.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and stars actors like Ayushmann Khurana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

3. Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is a comedy-drama film that released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around a middle-aged woman's unplanned pregnancy and how she deals with the drama that comes with the situation. The film also focuses on how the grown-up kids have a tough time accepting the fact that their mother is expecting another child at that certain age.

Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma while the story is written by Akshat Ghildial. It stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

