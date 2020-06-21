Ayushmann Khurrana Starrers That Redefined Friendship: From 'Bala' To 'Nautanki Saala'

Ayushmann Khurrana is often hailed as someone who has mastered the art of choosing quality scripts when it comes to his films and delivering finer performances with each passing movie. The actor has gone on to bring subjects ranging from diverse issues to celluloid which was lauded by the critics and the fans alike. But some of his movies also dealt with some subtle nuances of friendship on-screen which was extremely refreshing to behold. Here are some of the movies of the actor which revolved around friendships.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Work And Contribution Towards Society

Ayushmann Khurrana movies which deal with friendships in an intricate manner

Bala

This Ayushmann Khurrana movie revolved around the perils of baldness. The film also had a compelling message about society's obsession with the physical appearances of a person. But it was the larger than life characters of the movies along with the camaraderie between them which felt relatable.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Quiz: Check How Much You Know About The 'Vicky Donor' Actor

One such highlight of the movie was the relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana's character Bala and Bhumi Pednekar's character Latika who were shown to be childhood friends. But the two soon have a fallout due to their difference of opinion when it comes to accepting themselves despite their physical misgivings. But it is how they go on to reconcile and motivate each other on their various obstacles in life forms an endearing part of the movie.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashami Desai Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Meri Pyaari Bindu

This film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie dealt with the adorable camaraderie between two childhood friends who share each other's passion for music. The film gave in a lovely message that life becomes less tedious when friends help you in fulfilling your dreams.

The movie also deals intricately with the feeling of love which often creeps in unexpectedly between friendships. The infectious chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra was much appreciated in the film. The movie also had some lovely soundtracks which were pleasant to the ears.

Nautanki Saala

The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Kunal Roy Kapoor. The movie revolved around how two individuals with poles-apart personalities can unexpectedly come together to form a striking friendship. The movie showed this through the bitter-sweet friendship of Ram and Madar played by Ayushmann and Kunal respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.