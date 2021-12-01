Last Updated:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gender Fluid' Claim Over Painted Nails Leaves Netizens Divided

Ayushmann Khurrana's feature on a popular magazine cover has left the internet divided as he claimed his look to be 'Gender fluid'. Read on to know more.

Ayushmann Khurrana

IMAGE: PTI


Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has sparked a debate on the internet by claiming to achieve the 'gender fluid' look in his new cover of a popular magazine. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming entertainer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor. Interestingly, the movie follows the story of a weight lifter falling in love with a Zumba trainer who later is revealed to be a trans woman. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gender fluid' look

Taking to his Instagram on November 30, the 37-year-old actor is shared his new feature on the cover of the popular magazine, GQ India. Khurrana sported kohl-rimmed eyes with his nails painted in black colour. However, his caption, ''Gender fluid 🖤'' created quite a stir on the internet. 

Internet divided over Ayushmann's 'Gender fluid' claim

The Andhadhun actor started receiving mixed responses over his new GQ cover in the comments section as well as on Twitter. Actors like Amruta Khanvilkar, producer Guneet Monga, artist Rashmeet Kaur as well as the actor's brother Aparshakti Khurana left positive comments as they liked his new look on the cover. However, a few netizens expressed their disappointment over the representation of gender fluidity in the actor's look.

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana IG

An Instagram handle dedicated to the LGBTQ community called out the actor for claiming his look 'gender fluid' for 'applying nail paint'. One user wrote, ''How are you gender fluid and winning man of the year award? Please stop acting as whatever new marginalised identity you find''. Another user wrote, ''Here I am, being a Queer Person discovering my identity and Ayushmann Khurrana is slapping on Kohl and Ethnic wear and calling it ‘Gender Fluid’ like wow.''

On the work front, the actor has earlier appeared in the 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which follows the story of a gay man and his partner having trouble getting accepted by their parents. The actor will now be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which is set to release on December 10. 

(IMAGE: PTI)

