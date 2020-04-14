Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Hawaizaada' And Other Films Based On Aviation

Bollywood, over the years, has made a variety of films on unique issues and concepts. A few of these films were based on aircraft and how the life of people associated with this industry shapes up. Here is a list of films that dealt with the aviation aspect and managed to impress the audience.

Films based on aviation

1. Hawaizaada

Hawaizaada was a biography film which released in the year 2015. The film was based on the life of an Indian scientist called Shivkar Bapuji Talpade who is known to have made the first-ever plane which was unnamed. The film was directed by Vibhu Puri who also contributed to the story of the film. Hawaizaada starred actors like Naman Jain, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

2. Hijack

Hijack was a thriller film released in the year 2008. The plot of this film was based on a flight that gets hijacked and deviated by a few terrorists who want the release of their chief who is in an Indian jail. The film was directed by Kunal Shivdasani who also contributed to the story of the film. Hijack starred actors like Shiney Ahuja, Mona Ambegaonkar, and Ishita Chauhan in pivotal roles.

3. Neerja

Neerja was a biography film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film was based on the bravery of an air hostess, Neerja Bhanot, who even managed to save the lives of 359 passengers on a hijacked plane. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani while the dialogues were written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. Neerja also starred actors like Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles. Neerja was one of the biography films that did extremely well with the critics as well as at the box office.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Reliance Entertainment)

