Ayushmann Khurrana Starrers That Beautifully Capture The Beauty Of Delhi

Bollywood filmmakers have captured the beauty of the capital city of New Delhi in their several movies. From covering vivid streets to malls and scrumptious food, they have managed to fascinate the viewers with the destination’s rich cultural heritage and liveliness. The filming of Ayushmann Khurrana’s flicks including Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan took place in Delhi. So, we have compiled some of the actor’s movies which are set in the capital city. Read ahead.

Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, who marked their debut with the movie. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the 2012 romantic comedy-drama film revolves around the concept of sperm donation and infertility. Featuring Khurrana as a sperm donor, this movie's shooting largely took place in the capital city. Ayushmann Khurrana's character hails from Lajpat Nagar and his sperm bank is in Darya Ganj. A part of Pani Da Rang's shooting happened in Connaught Place’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Vicky Donor was a huge commercial success and garnered critical acclaim. It also received various awards and accolades.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan features Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Directed by R S Prasanna, the 2017 romantic comedy-drama movie is a remake of the director’s 2013 Tamil flick Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Besides Rishikesh and Haridwar, its shooting took place in Delhi and covered the narrow lanes of the city. Khurrana plays the role of a shy young man, Mudit, who is successful in attempting to woo Sugandha. They also decide to get married. However, their relationship has to face several challenges when Mudit discovers about his erectile dysfunction. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was well-received by critics and the audience alike.

Also read: 'He's Very Risen': Amitabh Bachchan Checks Interviewer Who Called Ayushmann 'rising Star'

Also read: 'Gulabo Sitabo' Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others; Know Their Net Worth

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho revolves around middle-age pregnancy. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. Directed by Amit Sharma, this comedy-drama film tells the tale of a middle-class family, which undergoes several twists and turns after learning about the middle-aged couple’s unwanted pregnancy. They desire to keep the baby despite judgmental views and opinions of society. However, their decision makes way for loads of drama and hilarious instances.

Badhaai Ho’s shooting took place in Mumbai and various parts of Delhi including Daryaganj. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews and had a successful run at the box office. Moreover. Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance received lots of appreciation.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Vs Ayushmann Khurrana: Who Nailed The GiBoSiBo Tongue Twister Challenge?

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Nails A Tough 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister; Challenges Varun & Arjun

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.