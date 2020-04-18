Ayushmann Khurrana's 'quarantine Recap' Is All About Music And 'Money Heist'

Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite active on social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor shared several pictures of him and also share beautiful poems penned down by him. He also shared an awareness message and even asked young talent to send him poems for a shoutout. In this week, amid quarantine, Ayushmann Khurrana has been wholeheartedly gushing over a series. Have a look at what Ayushmann Khurrana did this week.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘quarantine jamming’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana suggested a 'perfect lockdown song’. He also suggested couples to enjoy the song with their partners. Fans could enjoy a jamming session with Ayushmann as he sang the song on camera.

When the actor shared his ‘love story’

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a series of pictures of his wife Tahira Kashyap where Tahira could be seen striking different poses while her beau clicked her. The interesting thing about this picture was his caption where he told his fans how he confessed his feelings to her. He wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm. ❤️"

When Ayushmann Khurrana shared his desire to be Money Heist’s professor

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a beautiful video of him playing 'Bella Ciao' from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist'. He wrote that he wants to play the role of professor (Spanish star Alvaro Morte, better known as The Professor of Spanish crime drama Money Heist). In the caption, Ayushmann wrote, " Please! I’m dying to do something like this."

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘caveman sessions’

Ayushmann Khurrana recently uploaded a video of his workout session on his Instagram. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor seems to be hung up with the ongoing trend of Money Heist. This can be easily seen in his workout session video as the show’s famous song, Bella Ciao is being played in the background. He also captioned his story as, "caveman sessions".

