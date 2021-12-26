A number of Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to wish their followers a Merry Christmas. They also posted pictures of their families celebrating the occasion. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is now enjoying the success of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, celebrated Christmas with his children and wife Tahira Kashyap in a retro-themed setting.

The actor also used social media to give fans a sneak peek into their intimate party, which left many speechless. Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with a unique statement jacket and cosy slacks in the images. Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, chose a one-shoulder shirt with a glittering balloon sleeve to fittingly add retro vibe to their party.

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's 'retro-themed' Christmas celebration with Tahira Kashyap and kids

The actor is standing next to his nine-year-old son Virajveer, who is dressed in a black tee and grey denim. Tahira can be seen standing next to her 7-year-old daughter Varushka, who is dressed in a red gown. In the first photo, the family of four poses peacefully, while in the second photo, they express their joy. In the background, a Christmas tree and a Santa effigy, as well as Christmas decor and gifts, can be seen.

Within a few hours, Ayushmann's post had over 3 lakh likes, with their children grinning with delight as the camera photographed the entire family together. While sharing the pictures, Ayushmann wrote, “Retro Christmas 2021”. On the professional front, the Badhaai Ho actor is working on a number of exciting projects.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming films

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with Vaani Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a film that revolves around the life of a bodybuilder named Manu. He falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba instructor. Everything goes well until a past revelation causes a significant stumbling block in their relationship. The movie was released on December 10.

Apart from that, he has Doctor G in the pipeline, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, and Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. With reported aggregate earnings of ₹28.50 crore after two weeks, Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is doing well as per reviews.

(Image: Instagram)