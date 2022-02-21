Ayushmann Khurrana's SMZS Clocks 2 Yrs; Actor Urges For Inclusivity Of LGBTQIA+ In Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana is best known for shedding light on social taboos through his films and as one of his iconic movies, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan clocks two years, the actor expressed his concern on the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in mainstream cinema.

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan was released in 2020 and followed the story of a gay couple who made several attempts to convince their family to accept their relationship. The movie featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana urges for LGBTQIA+ community’s representation in more movies

Ayushamnn Khurrana recently opened up about his concern to depict more representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in mainstream cinema as his film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan completed two years. The actor even took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be heard reciting a poem as a tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community. While adding to it, he even mentioned how he always considered himself as merely a vehicle or a medium to tell stories that hopefully will affect positive social change. Ayushmann also shed light on how his film gave a strong message about gender inclusivity and how it propelled him to do the film. He even stated how we had the power to make a difference in and around and expressed the importance of raising awareness on the issue through mainstream cinema.

He stated, "I was thrilled with how the audiences reacted about the movie. The acceptance of the film and the nationwide conversation it started about gender equality was actually the success of SMZS. So, on the second anniversary of the film, I again wanted to reiterate the fact that we all can be vehicles of change in society. We have to strive to make it a better world for everyone, for every gender. We all have the power to make a difference in and around us. So, let’s unite to do just that. Also, what’s most important right now is representation of the community in mainstream cinema. I think some of us have tried our best to address and raise awareness about the community’s need for inclusivity."

Furthermore, he mentioned the names of his films that created awareness on social issues and then mentioned how he wanted to see the community's representation in mainstream movies that will indicate that real change has happened and the effort was worth it. He added-

"I think awareness among Indians have been created by such films including the likes of SMZS, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now Badhaai Do. We need to now see the community’s representation in mainstream movies. That will indicate that real change has happened and the effort was worth it. That’s the impact I was chasing with SMZS and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming films namely Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero. These films are expected to go on floors this year.

Source: PR

Image: Instagram /@ayushmannk