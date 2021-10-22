Ayushmann Khurrana's Sociopolitical Drama 'Anek' Gets Release Date, Actor Pens Note

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has a list of films lined up for release recently announced the theatrical release date of his next film Anek. The Anubhav Sinha directorial film is slated to hit the screens on March 31, 2020. Sinha reunited with his Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Thappad producer Bhushan Kumar to shoot a sharp, hard-hitting socio-political drama, Anek. The film reportedly delves deep into a subject that’s left untouched by filmmakers in the country.

The forthcoming film is considered to be Sinha’s most ambitious project to date. The film that is shot on a grand scale will feature the actor playing the role of Joshua Touted to be a slick spy thriller, set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India, the film is considered to be a much-awaited one because of its amazing plotline. The film was shot across the sprawling hills of Assam and Shillong, which lends to the narrative an authentic depth.

Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinha for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.@BenarasM @TSeries #AnubhavSinha pic.twitter.com/AQR6GjbbrD — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 22, 2021

Ayushamnn Khurrana shares his emotions of playing a key role in Anek

Ayushmann who is excitedly looking forward to the release explained his emotions regarding the film in a press statement. “It’s only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest. It’s the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. I am so proud that we’ve made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it. It’s the kind of new-age cinema that I believe in and I am thankful to Anubhav Sir for choosing me to tell this special story and Bhushan Sir to be the support system we needed in our journey. Seeing our passion project go out to the world is so heartening,” Khurrana said.

Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. Meanwhile, apart from Anek, the actor will next be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in quirky comedy Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

IMAGE: Instagram/@AyushmannK