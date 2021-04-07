Ayushmann Khurrana's Thoughts On 'world Of Fame', Says It's Like 'in Room With Less Time'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has a slew of films lined up, took to his Instagram on Tuesday night and shared a picture of himself from his latest shoot. The actor, sporting a jacket, flaunted his abs. Along with the post, he also penned his thoughts about the world of fame and how it will be like once all the fame is gone. Ayushmann wrote, "This world of fame isn't liberating. It seems like you are in a room, with less space, less time, less communication, lesser friends."

He added, "And there's a huge crowd outside the room, constantly knocking on the door, wanting to come inside. When the fame will be gone, you will be again in the room alone, with more time, extra-large space, far lesser friends." The actor then spoke about the difference that lies between his two thoughts. "The only difference would be that nobody would be knocking from outside," he wrote in his note.

As soon as Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments. Ishaqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta was one of the firsts to opine his thoughts. He wrote, "To be able to perceive and understand this phenomenon whilst the door is being bludgeoned, gives one the wisdom to maintain the equanimity which is so apparent in your being. So well said." Neeti Mohan, Ekta Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and several others reacted.

Ayushmann pens thoughts about 'world of fame'

This isn't the first time when the actor penned his thoughts. Most of the time Ayushmann Khurrana's photos surface on the internet, they're always with a thoughtful caption. Earlier, he posted another picture from his shoot and wrote, "Your gaze becomes stronger when you’re wearing a mask. It’s just an illusion though." He also expressed his thoughts about the things he misses. He penned, "I miss my long hair. I miss tying that rubber band when I’m bare. I miss my long hours of sleep. I miss my long walks at the lake of my hometown’s creek. I miss listening to the playlist which takes me to the times of mirth. But to look ahead is the only mendacious rule of the earth."

On the work front, Ayushmann kick-started the shooting of his next, which is Junglee Pictures’ highly-anticipated movie titled Doctor G featuring Rakul Preet Singh. The duo took to their official social media handles and mentioned that they've begun the script-reading sessions of the comedy-drama. Apart from this, the actor also has films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Googly, Anek, among others in the pipeline.

(Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.