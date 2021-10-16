Ayushmann, Neha Sharma & Other Celebs Condole Death Of 'Gulabo Sitabo' Star Farrukh Jaffar

Ayushmann Khurrana has paid tribute to his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Farrukh Jaffar on Instagram. On October 15, the experienced actor passed away at her residence. Gulabo Sitabo starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Farrukh Jaffar as Fatima Beghum. Farrukh died in Lucknow on Friday, October 15. She passed away due to a brain stroke.

She was 88 years old. Condoling her death, Ayushmann wrote, "Begum gayin. Rest in peace Farrukh Jaffar ji (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana, other celebs condole death of Farrukh Jaffar

Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote Gulabo Sitabo, took to Instagram to mourn the death of Farrukh Jaffar. She shared an image. The caption was "Begum gayiin. Farrukh jina aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyegaRIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo (sic)." Farrukh Jaffar's grandson informed about her death. Actor Neha Sharma also condoled death of Farrukh Jaffar.

Shaz Ahmed, Jaffar’s grandson, informed about the death and said to PTI, "My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke. Her last rites will take place on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan."

It was such a joy knowing you and working with you. RIP Farukh Jaffer ji.💔 pic.twitter.com/C3C9hwlb11 — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 16, 2021

Film director Hansal Mehta also took to his instagram handle and paid tribute to Farrukh Jaffar. He shared few pictures of the late actor and wrote, "Will miss you Farrukh Khala. Lots of Love."

Farrukh Jaffar's career in Bollywood

Farrukh Jaffar made her acting debut in 1981 with the Bollywood film Umrao Jaan, in which she played the mother of legendary actor Rekha. She also starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades, Peepli Live, Sultan and Secret Superstar. She began her acting career with a minor role in the 1981 film Umrao Jaan, after beginning her career with Vividh Bharti in 1963. Jaffar continued to act on the side, and in the late 2010s, he became more well-known for his roles in a string of critically acclaimed films. She became the oldest winner of an acting Filmfare when she received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal as Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo at the age of 88. Farrukh Jaffar was born at Chakesar village in the Jaunpur area of British India in 1933 (present-day Uttar Pradesh). She went to a local school before moving to Lucknow and graduating from Lucknow University. Syed Muhammad Jaffar, a journalist and politician, was Jaffar's husband.

With inputs from PTI

IMAGE: Instagram / Facebook