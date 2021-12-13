Ayushmann Pens A Note For Abhishek Kapoor; Says 'worth Taking A Risk' For His Director

Ayushmann Khurrana headed to his Instagram account on Monday and penned down a note of thanks to the director of his latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek Kapoor. The actor wrote, "Thank you for this film" as he reshared a post that the director had initially posted. The film was released on the big screen on December 10 and also featured Vaani Kapoor alongside Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens down note for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director

Khurrana mentioned that his role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was worth taking the risk because he had someone like Abhishek Kapoor by his side. The 37-year-old actor wrote, "It’s worth taking a risk when you have a director of the calibre like Gattu by your side. Thank you for this film. From a physical to an emotional transformation, this film was meant to trigger empathy. And we’re home because of you, dear sir 🙏🏽" He penned down this note as he reshared a black and white picture of himself and the director.

Abhishek Kapoor had earlier posted the same image and expressed his love to the lead actor of his latest release. He mentioned he could not have made the film without him and thanked him. He also called him an 'inspiration to so many storytellers.' His caption read, "Love u @ayushmannk and thank u for making #chandigarhkareaashiqui with me. I simply couldn’t have done it without u. You are an inspiration to so many storytellers out there ❤️🙏🏼 #keeprocking brother." The director had earlier hailed Khurrana in a media statement and had mentioned that the actor was 'gracefully' bridging the gap between conventional tentpole cinema and parallel cinema. He said, "We’ve been led to believe that there’s conventional tentpole cinema and then there’s parallel cinema but thanks to actors like Ayushmann Khurrana that gap is being bridged gracefully, giving rise to a new wave of content-pole cinema."

The director also mentioned that the actor was the perfect one to be cast in the role of Manu in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, who plays the role of a gym trainer. He mentioned that Khurrana 'enriched' the role with his 'own nuances'. Kapoor said, "I believe that creating compelling characters is paramount to being a filmmaker. Manu’s character had stayed with me for over two years before the film went on floors but Ayushmann walked in like a breeze and made it his own in no time. He fit the part like a glove and enriched it further with his own nuances."

(Image: Instagram/@gattukapoor)