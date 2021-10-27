Ayushmann Says To 'expect The Unexpected' In His Next 4 Films With Master Storytellers

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the busy actors with many films lined up in his kitty. The actor made his debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and since then has given over eight blockbusters. He is considered the poster boy of content cinema with some of the best storyline in his films. Ayushmann Khurrana did back to back shoots throughout the pandemic and is now gearing up for four of his films. While fans are eager to watch Ayushmann's movies, the actor has asked them to "expect the unexpected."

Ayushmann Khurrana has four films in his pipeline with some renowned filmmakers. The actor is currently gearing up for the Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav Sinha's Anek. He also has Anubhuti Kaushik's Doctor G and debutant Anirudh Iyer helmer Action Hero in his kitty.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his 'excitement' on collaborating with some 'master storytellers'

After working on four of his films with distinct content and various filmmakers, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he is excited. The Andhadhun actor also asked quipped all four of his upcoming films have inspiring stories for the audience. He said, "It is hugely exciting for me to collaborate with some master storytellers who have some disruptive stories to tell and inspire the audience with. I want to tell the audience to expect the unexpected from my next four films."

Ayushmann Khurrana has been a part of several inspiring films, including Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Bala, Vicky Donor and Article 15. The actor considers himself fortunate to get some remarkable scripts. He said, "I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society." "The storytellers of these films have some brilliant concepts that people haven't seen on screen before and that's what makes them special for me," he added. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor considers himself as an entertainer who wants to deliver a positive message to society and bring some impactful changes.

The actor is set to share the screen space with Vaani Kapoor for the first time in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film is scheduled to release on December 10, 2021. His socio-political thriller Anek will hit the theatres on March 31, 2022. Last week, the actor shared his first look from the film and wrote, "Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with Bhushan Kumar as a support system, Anek will usher in a different language of cinema."

Image: PR