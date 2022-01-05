Ayushmann Shares Real-life 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Couple's Video As They Tie The Knot

Ayushmann Khurrana has never shied away from portraying characters and stories around topics traditionally considered taboo. His latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui too depicted one such topic, a love story with a trans woman. Ayushmann has shared the real-life Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui couple's video as they tie the knot.

Ayushamann says 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is real

The Badhai Ho actor took to his Instagram handle and reposted a video on the story section, featuring the real-life Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui couple tying the knot. The post had the caption, "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is real." The video featured the couple walking hand in hand to give their love a name and a meaning. The bride wore a white mermaid gown while the groom looked dotting in a black and white suit.

The clip had a caption, "As a transgender woman marrying a cisgender man, this felt like more than just a wedding. It felt like a moment. We wanted to showcase both of our cultures coming together at our wedding." It added, "Phil is Portuguese, I am Bangladeshi. But, this wedding was more than two cultures coming together." Vaani Kapoor, who played the role of a transgender in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also shared the same post. The Bell Bottom actor took to her Instagram handle and reposted the video.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui got a very good response on its release and Ayushmann had expressed his delight over the same. The National award winner said that the reactions were a positive sign for 'disruptive content.' He further added that such films could be only in a progressive society for open-minded people.

Ayushmann Khurrana on work front

The actor will next be featured in Googly, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is set to be released on March 26, 2022. His other lined-up projects include Shoot The Piano Player, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which will release on May 24, 2022. Apart from that, Ayushmann will also be seen in Badhaai Ho 2. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language family drama, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film has been produced by Junglee Pictures.

