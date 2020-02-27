Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To Have An Honest Conversation With PM Modi & Donald Trump

Ayushmann Khurrana has been grabbing several headlines for his spectacular performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The major highlight was that the movie was not only lauded by the audiences and the critics but also came into the eyes of the President of USA, Donald Trump. In a recent interview, a leading publication quipped the actor that if he gets an opportunity to spend a day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or USA President Donald Trump, whom would he choose. The actor replied to this saying that he would like to spend a day with both of them together. He also added that he would like to have an honest conversation with both of them.

US President Donald Trump praised Ayushmann's film

Recently, human rights activist and LGBTQ+ campaigner Peter Tatchell praised Ayushmann's film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on his social media handle. His tweet praised the movie which was touted as a Bollywood romantic comedy featuring a gay couple which hoped to win over gay people. US President Donald Trump was quick to quote the tweet and write, 'great' on it. This was indeed an impeccable achievement for Ayushmann as well as the entire team of the film.

Ayushmann will be seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The film released in the theatres on February 21. The Badhaai Ho actor will also be seen next in the film Gulabo Sitabo.

He will be sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. The movie will be helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Ayushmann had earlier collaborated with Shoojit for the hit film, Vicky Donor. Recently, Ayushmann also revealed to an online portal that his character on the film will be sharing a bitter-sweet banter with Amitabh Bachchan's character who will also be playing his landlord.

