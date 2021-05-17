B.A. Pass 2's Kritika Sachdeva Shares Being Typecast In "a Bold Zone"

B.A. Pass 2 actor Kritika Sachdeva opens up about being typecast. The Bollywood actor opened up about how starring in the critically acclaimed film was cleaner as compared to its predecessor B.A. Pass. But still people assumed that she would be comfortable to perform bold scenes. Along with talking about B.A. Pass 2, Kritika Sachdeva also spoke about her upcoming film, Viraat.

‘B.A. Pass 2’ actor Kritika Sachdeva talks about being typecast

B.A. Pass is a critically acclaimed film that released in 2013. In 2017, the drama film was followed with a second installment titled B.A. Pass 2. The film revolved around a young girl who takes a few wrong decisions to evade marriage and attain her personal goals. Now, B.A. Pass 2 actor Kritika Sachdeva has opened up about how the lead role in this film lead to her getting typecast for similar roles.

She said, “B.A. Pass 2 was a very clean project, nothing bold or steamy as compared to the first part. I don't know why people started to assume I am ready for all bold and scenes of nudity. I was getting many offers, but I was typecast as in a bold zone which I never wanted to do." Kritika Sachdeva also spoke about how she never thought this would happen with her since B.A. Pass is a “good franchise”.

Talking further on this issue, Kriti said, “There were so many offers even from big productions houses but I was not ready to go bold on-screen at that point in time and I am still not ready to do over-the-top scenes. I will only do such kinds of scenes where I feel comfortable. Even if I have to wait for years for a project that I am fine with it, but I just don't want to do anything and everything”.

Kritika Sachdeva also spoke about the increasing instances of bold scenes on-screen an especially in OTT platform shows. She said, “But I have also seen nowadays that there are many platforms whose USP is bold and sleazy stuff to sell their content to the audience and I am shocked to see that." Apart from talking being typecast in films, Kritika also spoke about her upcoming film, Viraat.

She said, “The trailer for my first web film Viraat is out and I am excited as it's going to be released on 20th of May. The audience will see a new me in this project and yes it will be a comeback project for me after a very long time."

IMAGE: PR

