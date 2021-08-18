B-town Actors Who Shot In Afghanistan, Kriti Sanon's Advice | Bollywood Recap For Aug 18

Bollywood Actors Who Shot Films In Afghanistan: Feroz Khan, Hema Malini And Others

The chaos and terror continue in Afghanistan while stranded international civilians attempt to flee the country along with Afghans. Several visuals emerging on the internet showed the armed Taliban men creating panic and distress amongst the residents as they take over the cities after capturing the capital city Kabul. Desperate scenes at the Kabul airport and streets of Afghanistan has led everyone to wonder about the future of art and cinema in the country as the Taliban have a history of oppressing women and imposing their own version of the Sharia law. Amid the tension in Afghanistan, take a look at how great a connection Afghans had with Indian cinema. Read More.

Kriti Sanon Reveals Renowned Fashion Designer Gave Her THIS Advice When She Was A Model

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the success of her recently released comedy-drama, Mimi. Kriti is in her hometown, Delhi and she has recently "bumped" into designer Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer has taken to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video from his recent meeting with Delhi girl, Kriti. Watch the video below.

Vaani Kapoor & Other Celebrities Spotted Today At The Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Vaani Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary and Amisha Patel were clicked at the Mumbai airport. All the celebrities sported fresh and trendy airport looks.

'The Empire' Stars Kunal Kapoor & Dino Morea Give Character Preparation Insights

Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to release its historical fiction series The Empire soon. As the series gears up for its premiere, the cast members of the show held a virtual press conference. During the conference, lead cast members Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea revealed how they prepared for their respective characters in the show.

Ananya Panday Gives 'all Credits' To Khloe Kardashian For THIS Line On Reality Show; Read

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, recently, during her appearance at Pinch Season 2, opened up about being trolled in 2020 when fans learnt that she had a line on a popular Netflix reality show that had first been said by Khloe Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The actor stated that she never claimed to have come up with the line. She also gave "all credit' to Kardashian for the line.

Image Credit: SHANMOHAMMADAN786/ ANILTETIK_IR/ KRITI SANON INSTAGRAM