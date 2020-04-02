The Debate
B-town Celebs Post Wishes For Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza On His 46th Birthday

Bollywood News

Remo D'Souza celebrates his 46th birthday today. Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to wish the choreographer-director

Remo D’Souza

Remo D'Souza, who entertained the audience in the recent past with a hit blockbuster Street Dancer 3D celebrates his birthday today. Several B-town celebs took to social media to wish the 46-year old choreographer. He has been known to the industry for delivering several commercial hits like ABCD 2. Here are a few birthday wishes sent to Remo D'Souza by his celebrity friends. 

Celebrities wishing Remo D'Souza

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have sent beautiful birthday wishes to the choreographer turned director. Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Remo with a collage of the duo's throwback photos. Madhuri Dixit wished him with a cute birthday note. She wrote, "To my friend, fellow judge, choreographer & dance partner, Happy Birthday@remodsouza. May you always dance to the beat of your heart. Be amazing & keep creating amazing songs. Lots of love!". 

