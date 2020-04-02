B-town Celebs Post Wishes For Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza On His 46th Birthday

Remo D'Souza, who entertained the audience in the recent past with a hit blockbuster Street Dancer 3D celebrates his birthday today. Several B-town celebs took to social media to wish the 46-year old choreographer. He has been known to the industry for delivering several commercial hits like ABCD 2. Here are a few birthday wishes sent to Remo D'Souza by his celebrity friends.

Celebrities wishing Remo D'Souza

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have sent beautiful birthday wishes to the choreographer turned director. Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Remo with a collage of the duo's throwback photos. Madhuri Dixit wished him with a cute birthday note. She wrote, "To my friend, fellow judge, choreographer & dance partner, Happy Birthday@remodsouza. May you always dance to the beat of your heart. Be amazing & keep creating amazing songs. Lots of love!".

To my friend, fellow judge, choreographer & dance partner, Happy Birthday @remodsouza. May you always dance to the beat of your heart. Be amazing & keep creating amazing songs. Lots of love! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 2, 2020

Many happy returns of the day @remodsouza. I wish you success in all your endeavours and lots of luck & happiness. — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) April 2, 2020

Happiest b’day @remodsouza! It was an honour to play at your club! Have a great one. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/0hkTeVIYf9 — Aaryan Gala (@aaryangala) April 2, 2020

Happy birthday @remodsouza sir ..More & More power to you . Take care stay healthy stay safe pic.twitter.com/pWd4fkz2lO — Pushkar Jog (@jogpushkar) April 2, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday @remodsouza Sir , Stay blessed and Amazing as always ! #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/5sH3GW8dWq — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) April 1, 2020

